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NEWS

HK records seven new sporadic Legionnaires' disease cases with no linked sources

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong has recorded seven additional cases of Legionnaires' disease over one week from June 28 to July 4, with early investigations suggesting all of the infections are sporadic, according to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP). 

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CHP revealed that the newly infected patients, aged between 51 and 93, comprise six men and one woman. Among them, five patients suffer from underlying chronic illnesses.

The cases are geographically scattered across several residential areas, with the patients living in the Southern, Kowloon City, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun, and Yau Tsim Mong districts.

Epidemiological investigations are currently underway to trace the potential sources of the infections and identify any high-risk exposure factors.

Crucially, preliminary findings by health officials have revealed no epidemiological links or common exposure sites among the seven patients.

It is understood that Hong Kong has recorded 89 Legionnaires' disease cases this year as of last Saturday (Jul 4). 

A spokesperson for the CHP reminded the public that the culprit Legionella bacteria thrive in warm water environments, particularly in temperatures ranging between 20 and 45 degrees Celsius. 

The bacteria can easily contaminate various water systems, and humans typically contract the disease by inhaling contaminated water droplets or aerosols.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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