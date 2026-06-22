9 arrest in airport gold robbery case, 8 to appear in court Monday

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in Tseung Kwan O on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with last Thursday's airport gold heist, bringing the total number of arrests to nine, authorities said on Sunday.

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The robbery occurred in the early hours of June 18 at the airport's Car Park 3, where a 36-year-old man was attacked by multiple knife-wielding assailants and robbed of gold bars worth about HK$7 million.

Of the nine arrested, a 19-year-old woman has been released on bail and must report back to police in late July. The remaining eight have been charged and will appear at Sha Tin Magistrates' Courts on Monday.

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The 19-year-old man arrested on Sunday has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Two men, aged 24 and 35, were also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while two women, aged 35 and 39, were each charged with one count of assisting an offender.

Three men arrested earlier were charged on Saturday with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. One of them, a 29-year-old man, faces additional charges of permitting another to drive without a licence and permitting another to drive without third-party insurance. A 21-year-old man faces charges of forgery, driving without a licence and driving without third-party insurance.