Legendary donor Lee Hon-ching remembered in special CUHK art showcase

The Art Museum of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) will showcase 60 Chinese art masterpieces donated by the late Honorary Fellow Lee Hon-ching in tribute to his lifelong dedication to arts and culture at CUHK, and to his enduring wish that Chinese art be preserved, studied, and shared with the wider community.

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The special exhibition — titled “In Loving Memory of Prof. Lee Hon-ching” — will be held from Friday (Jul 3) to January 12. Running with free admission at the museum’s Gallery III, the showcase presents significant works selected from Lee's generous donations.

Highlights include “Herding Buffalo” by Li Keran, the great master of Chinese ink painting; “Morning Scene by the Jialing River” by Song Wenzhi, a leading figure of the New Jinling School; and “Landscape” by Liu Guosong, regarded as the father of modern ink painting.

'Herding Buffalo” by Li Keran

'Morning Scene by the Jialing River' by Song Wenzhi

'Landscape' by Liu Guosong

The exhibition is divided into four thematic sections—exploring the concept of ink and color, the power of line, the use of space, and reminders of Chinese arts—to trace Lee’s artistic and scholarly journey.

An opening ceremony was held on Thursday (Jul 2), attended by CUHK’s pro-vice-chancellor (Alumni/Community Engagement and Institutional Advancement) Anthony Chan Tak-cheung; Lee's family members, director of the CUHK Art Museum Josh Yiu Chun-chong, among others.

Lee, who passed away in 2025, was a devoted philanthropist in the arts. Beyond organizing numerous art programs for students over the years, he also donated over 160 works of modern Chinese calligraphy and painting to the museum in 2013.

To complement the event, the museum has released an interpretive book to elaborate on the featured artworks from multiple perspectives to serve as a valuable learning resource for students and art enthusiasts.