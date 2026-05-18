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CUHK launches Hong Kong’s first full-stack embodied AI lab 

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Centre for Logistics Robotics (HKCLR), an InnoHK center established by The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), has announced the launch of the city’s first full-stack embodied AI laboratory. 

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The Hong Kong Embodied AI Lab aims to advance technological development in embodied AI and robotics while fostering collaboration with 24 industry partners, investment institutions, and tech enterprises to accelerate the translation of research into industrial applications.

During the inauguration ceremony, Winnie Chan Chor-wing, Assistant Commissioner for Innovation and Technology (Research Clusters), stated that Hong Kong is actively promoting the development of the AI value chain. 

She noted that the new lab will inject fresh momentum into Hong Kong’s innovation sector as the government continues to enhance the I&T ecosystem, which covers R&D, talent cultivation, and the commercialization of research results.

Irwin King Kuo-chin, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of CUHK, highlighted the university’s proactive efforts in integrating AI into both teaching and research. 

He noted that CUHK is committed to nurturing high-end talent equipped with AI knowledge, innovative thinking, and practical skills to support the long-term technological development of both Hong Kong and the nation.

To demonstrate its technical capabilities, the center showcased three robots during the launch. These included Hong Kong’s first locally developed humanoid dual-arm platform, an AI-powered quadrupedal robot, and a lightweight robotic arm.

AICUHK

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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