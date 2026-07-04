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NEWS

Driver injured after seven-seater car flips over near MTR viaduct in Kwai Chung

NEWS
29 mins ago
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A driver escaped with minor injuries on Saturday morning after losing control of his seven-seater vehicle, crashing into water-filled traffic barriers, and flipping the car onto its side along a major road in Kwai Chung.

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The traffic accident occurred shortly after 11am as the seven-seater car was traveling along Kwai Chung Road. 

Upon reaching a section of the road near the MTR viaduct, the driver lost control of the vehicle, colliding heavily with a row of water barriers. The force of the impact caused the car to overturn. 

Despite the vehicle landing on its side, the driver remained conscious and was able to scramble out of the wreckage on his own. 

He sustained minor injuries to his hands and legs and was subsequently transported to the hospital by paramedics for medical treatment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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