Chris Tang and Shenzhen officials inspect new Huanggang Port

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung and Shenzhen officials conducted an on-site inspection of preparatory work at the Hong Kong Port Area of the new Huanggang Port on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During the visit, Tang and Shenzhen vice mayor Luo Huanghao co-chaired a meeting of the task force on cooperation in the planning and development of Hong Kong-Shenzhen boundary control points.

In a social media post, Tang said both sides had agreed to finalize arrangements for the port’s opening once inspection facilities had been fully optimized and cross-boundary stress tests completed.

He described the new Huanggang Port as a major infrastructure project “bearing a national mission,” adding that the authorities aimed to bring it into operation as soon as possible while ensuring safe, efficient and smooth operations.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the redevelopment of the Sha Tau Kok Control Point, with officials exchanging views on the project.