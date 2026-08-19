MTR begins autonomous vehicle tests between West Kowloon and Kowloon stations

MTR Corporation began road tests for autonomous vehicles in West Kowloon on Wednesday, aiming to launch a transfer service between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Airport Express Kowloon Station in the second quarter of next year.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The trial involves four sixth-generation Baidu Apollo autonomous private cars operating along designated routes between the two stations.

During the initial phase, the vehicles will not carry passengers, while a backup operator will remain on board to monitor operations and take manual control if necessary.

MTR said it would work closely with the contractor to advance and review the testing process before gradually moving toward driverless passenger trials, subject to approval from the Transport Department.

Wilson Kwong Wing-tsuen, MTR’s Hong Kong Transport Services director, said improving connections between the High Speed Rail and Airport Express would help maximize the benefits of rail-air intermodal services and support the city’s long-term development.

“We will collaborate closely with Airport Authority to complete the road trial as scheduled and work towards launching the service upon obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant departments,” he said.

At present, passengers arriving on the High Speed Rail can walk through ELEMENTS shopping mall from Hong Kong West Kowloon Station to the neighboring Kowloon Station to board the Airport Express.

Once the new service is launched, travelers will be able to travel directly between the two stations by autonomous vehicle.

A dedicated counter will also be set up at West Kowloon Station to provide in-town check-in and baggage drop-off services.

MTR said further details, including the service arrangements and target passenger groups, would be announced in due course.