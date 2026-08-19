Night Recap - August 19, 2026

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Ocean Park’s new reptile exhibit reveals gentler side of misunderstood creatures

More than 20 reptile species will go on display at Ocean Park from Friday as its new “Reptile Territory” aims to show visitors a gentler and often misunderstood side of the animals.

Qatar Airways Cargo relocates regional office to Hong Kong

Qatar Airways Cargo has relocated its regional office to Hong Kong, further strengthening the city’s airport as a major international air cargo hub, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said on Wednesday.

MTR begins autonomous vehicle tests between West Kowloon and Kowloon stations

MTR Corporation began road tests for autonomous vehicles in West Kowloon on Wednesday, aiming to launch a transfer service between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Airport Express Kowloon Station in the second quarter of next year.

Customs probes beauty chain Opatra London after six complaints of coercive sales

Customs is investigating a local beauty retailer linked to UK brand Opatra London after receiving at least six complaints of alleged unfair trade practices, involving sums of up to HK$100,000. It is understood that no arrests have been made so far.

High Court rejects challenge by parents of home-born baby Danny over custody

The High Court on Wednesday rejected a writ of habeas corpus application from the parents of home-born son Danny, calling their legal challenge "misconceived and inappropriate."

Business Today

Humanoid resources: China's robots search for workforce breakthrough

A horde of schoolchildren watched excitedly as a diminutive humanoid tour guide named Wuji welcomed them to a robot school in eastern China, gesticulating theatrically as it described the institute's aspiration to train the mechanical workforce of the future.

Singapore to offer tax breaks and improved visa access for fund sector

Singapore will introduce tax exemptions on profits earned by fund managers and make it easier for investment professionals to acquire visas as it tries to head off "growing international competition" in the asset management sector, the central bank said on Wednesday.

NWD names Pavilia Collection mainland project "The Bay Pavilia"

New World Development’s (0017) mainland project in Xili, Shenzhen is named “The Bay Pavilia,” and is expected to be offered in the market in the third quarter this year, the developer announced Wednesday.

Nvidia H200 chips reach China in small shipments, FT reports

Small batches of Nvidia's H200 chips, one of the company's most powerful AI chips, have been allowed to enter mainland China, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

OpenAI slows AI model development after agent hacks Hugging Face during testing

OpenAI on Tuesday said it is slowing down the pace of its AI model development while it overhauls its research and training systems after OpenAI officials were caught unawares last month when an AI agent under testing hacked another AI firm Hugging Face.

World/China

Trump puts three-day pause on new 50pc tariffs on Canadian goods after claiming deal

U.S. President Donald Trump announced late on Tuesday night he was putting a three-day pause on new 50 percent tariffs set to go into effect on Canadian goods on Wednesday, saying the two countries had reached an agreement.

Tokyo opposes US sanctions on Japanese ICC chief Akane

Tokyo objected on Wednesday to sanctions imposed by the United States against International Criminal Court (ICC) President Tomoko Akane of Japan, calling Washington's latest salvo against the institution "very unfortunate".

Japan's farmers go nocturnal as deadly heat intensifies

Long after sunset, Motoaki Iijima's illuminated greenhouse north of Tokyo glows like a lantern as the flower farmer harvests pink and orange gerberas, avoiding a daytime sun fierce enough to be deadly.

China's Wang Yi in South Korea for talks amid Trump push to revive North Korea diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for talks with South Korean officials, media reported, after Seoul and Washington scaled back joint military drills amid U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to revive diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

US sanctions ICC president, senior trial lawyer in latest attack on court

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Tuesday on the International Criminal Court's president and a senior trial lawyer at the court, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.