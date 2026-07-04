Suspended senior police inspector bound over after assaulting wife in parenting dispute

A 34-year-old suspended senior police inspector who shoved his wife to the floor and repeatedly jabbed her in the chest during a heated argument over disciplining their children last year has been placed on a good behavior bond after prosecutors agreed to drop the assault charges against him.

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Appearing at the Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts, Lok King-fung had his three counts of common assault withdrawn.

Magistrate Eric Yao Kwok-sun ordered Lok to be bound over for 24 months on a recognizance of HK$1,500, meaning he must keep the peace during this period to avoid further penalties. The suspended officer was also ordered to pay HK$300 in court costs.

The court heard that Lok and his wife, surnamed Tam, met in 2016 and married two years later.

The couple lived in a flat at Le Prestige in LOHAS Park with their two young children and had installed security cameras in the home for child monitoring.

Their relationship reportedly began to deteriorate in 2022 after Tam became involved in an extramarital affair.

The physical altercation occurred on February 28, 2025, when the couple clashed over parenting methods.

During the dispute, Tam repeatedly tried to block Lok from entering a room, prompting him to shove her away and cause her to bump into a bookshelf. Lok then lost his temper, shouting and poking his wife aggressively in the chest five times.

Later that morning, as Lok attempted to leave the apartment, Tam followed him. In a further fit of anger, Lok shoved her to the ground and yelled at her to get away.

Following the incident, Tam reported the three instances of assault to the police. Medical examinations later revealed she sustained bruises to her chest, left arm, and thigh, along with noticeable redness on her chest.

Following his arrest, Lok admitted to the argument and the physical contact but denied the assault charges. He claimed during a recorded police interview that both of them were highly emotional that day and that he had no intention of causing her physical harm.