Night Recap - August 18, 2026

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Drug and supplement complaints surge over 50pc amid sales practice concerns

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Around a quarter of complaints involving sales practices received by the Consumer Council in recent years were related to drugs, medicines and supplements, with cases involving lookalike products, confusing pricing units, shortfalls in product quantities and delayed refunds.

Govt aims to finalize heat-stress warning system optimization by Aug

The government aims to complete the optimization of the Heat Stress at Work Warning system by the end of this month, with a view to implementing it as soon as possible, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said on Tuesday.

AFCD identifies owner of off-leash dog involved in fatal Yuen Long dog attack

The owner of the large dog that fatally attacked two small dogs in Yuen Long was identified through its microchip and license, with prosecution pending evidence, according to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

Consumer Council reports over 2,000 annual electrical appliance complaints

The Consumer Council receives more than 2,000 complaints concerning electrical appliances annually, including disputes over product quality, delivery delays, post-purchase support and cross-border shopping.

Hard-sell hell: No complaints lodged against Opatra London, says Consumer Conuncil

No complaints over Opatra London's Hong Kong branches have been received after allegations of its coercive sales tactics at its Sha Tin store, according to the Consumer Council.

Business Today

Unitree swings to profit of 274m yuan in H1

China's humanoid robot maker Unitree posted a net profit of 274 million yuan (HK$318.75 million) for the first half before its Shanghai debut on Wednesday, compared with a net loss of 32.02 million a year ago.

Towngas first-half profit grows 23 percent, sees stable full-year gas sales

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company (0003) reported a 23 percent rise in first-half net profit to HK$3.64 billion and kept the interim dividend unchanged at 12 HK cents.

Shein targets US$2 billion Hong Kong IPO this week at US$26-27 billion valuation, Bloomberg reports

Chinese fast-fashion brand Shein is seeking to raise approximately US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion) in its expected Hong Kong initial public offering this week, with existing shareholders potentially subscribing to about half of the shares, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hong Kong's hedge fund tax relief prompts financial sector maneuvers, Bloomberg reports

Hong Kong’s plan to lower taxes for hedge funds has prompted maneuvers in the financial sector, with concerns about outflows of traders and firms turning front-desk staff into investor relations directors to maximize potential tax benefits, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

HSI closes higher after early sell-offs, Xiaomi and Baidu tick up modestly ahead of interim reports

Hang Seng Index gained a bit higher by rising 17 points after dropping as much as 200 points in early trading on Tuesday, with mixed performances in tech majors, biopharmaceutical companies and oil majors leading the gain.

World/China

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit South Korea from August 19-20

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit South Korea from August 19 to 20, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, marking his first official trip to the country in five years.

Oil prices at near three-week high as US-Iran peace hopes fade

Oil prices rose for a third session on Tuesday as prospects receded for a deal to end the Middle East war, with Iran saying it would adopt a more offensive stance and the U.S. ruling out extending a ceasefire deal, heightening worries about prolonged energy supply disruptions.

Tesla to launch Cybercab as early as August, employees first to ride

Tesla is preparing to launch its Cybercab, with public deployment expected to begin as early as this month in Austin, Texas, The Information reported.

Trump envoy says Hamas disarmament could begin within 30 days

US President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner said Monday that progress towards disarming Hamas and moving forward with a Gaza peace plan could begin within a month, after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

White House attacks CNN reporter for question on Trump aide

The White House on Monday lashed out at a CNN reporter after she asked a question about President Donald Trump's relationship with an aide, in the latest in a series of attacks on female journalists.