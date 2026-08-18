Cross-department anti-vice crackdown in Tsuen Wan arrests 58

A coordinated anti-vice operation in Tsuen Wan has resulted in the arrest of 58 individuals, including a 66-year-old suspect, according to local authorities.

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Undercover operations and surveillance dismantle local vice ring

The arrests were made during an intensive three-week, cross-departmental campaign targeting illegal prostitution from July 27 to August 17.

The joint operation utilized a combination of street patrols, undercover operations, and evidence gathered through surveillance cameras.

Those detained include three men and 55 women, ranging in age from 28 to 66. They face a variety of charges, including keeping and managing a vice establishment, operating unlicensed massage parlors, soliciting for immoral purposes, and violating their conditions of stay.

Syndicate operations and seized contraband uncovered

It is understood that two mainland Chinese women holding two-way permits were arrested as illegal sex workers, while one man and two women were identified as brothel operators.

The operation also led to the apprehension of a local man believed to be the business registrant for three separate brothels in the district.

Investigators suspect him of controlling and directing multiple local and mainland women to provide illegal sexual services.

During the operation, police seized a large number of items, including massage beds, sheets, condoms, towels, wet wipes, and cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

In a separate raid targeting a local shop in the district, officers also confiscated approximately 4,500 pornographic discs with an estimated market value of HK$90,000.

It is understood that the establishments involved catered primarily to regular clients, with fees ranging from HK$600 to HK$800 per transaction.

Authorities said the investigations are ongoing to trace the background of the syndicate masterminds.

Severe legal consequences for vice offences

Police reminded the public that soliciting for sexual purposes is an offense, which carries a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and six months' imprisonment.

Meanwhile, visitors on tourist visas who violate their conditions of stay face maximum penalties of a HK$50,000 fine and two years of imprisonment.

Police also warned that keeping, managing, or operating any premises, vessel, or place as a vice establishment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Similarly, operating an unlicensed massage establishment can lead to a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months of imprisonment.

Finally, under the Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance, publishing, publicly displaying, or possessing obscene materials for commercial purposes carries a maximum fine of HK$1 million and up to three years of imprisonment.