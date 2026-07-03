Teenager hospitalized after alleged campus altercation at Tuen Mun secondary school

A 16-year-old secondary school student was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness following an alleged altercation with a younger classmate on a school campus in Tuen Mun on Friday afternoon.

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The incident came to light shortly before 3pm today, when authorities received a report from Tuen Mun Hospital regarding the injured teenager.

Preliminary findings indicate that the 16-year-old boy was pushed by a 14-year-old fellow student before fainting inside the school grounds.

Following the report, police officers arrived at Tuen Mun Government Secondary School, located on Tuen Hing Road, to gather evidence and investigate the scene.

The authorities have officially classified the case as wounding, and the investigation has been handed over to the Tuen Mun District Crime Squad.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been made.

Tuen Mun Government Secondary School stated that the administration is fully aware of the incident and is closely monitoring the situation. School officials immediately notified the parents of the involved students and sent staff members to the hospital to provide necessary support and assistance.

Additionally, the school has activated its crisis management team to provide emotional support and counseling services to any students or staff members affected by the event.

The school management added that they have no further information to share at this stage.