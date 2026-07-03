Night Recap - July 3, 2026

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William Wong resigns as lawmaker following arrest in university campus car crash

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Legislative Council member William Wong Kam-fai resigned from all his duties at the legislature with immediate effect on Friday afternoon after being arrested earlier this week for suspected drink-driving and other traffic offenses.

Man found dead at Tai Wai primary school in suspected fatal fall

A man in his 30s was found dead on the grounds of a primary school in Tai Wai early Friday morning after apparently falling from a height.

Man arrested after reaching through ventilation window to touch sleeping neighbor’s face

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Hung Hom on Thursday on suspicion of attempted indecent assault after allegedly reaching through a corridor window to touch a sleeping woman's face at a public housing estate.

Grandfather, 82, jailed for two years for indecent assault on young granddaughter

An 82-year-old Hong Kong man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for indecently assaulting his young granddaughter multiple times over a three-year period, a crime the presiding judge described as a severe breach of familial trust.

Teenager hospitalized after alleged campus altercation at Tuen Mun secondary school

A 16-year-old secondary school student was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness following an alleged altercation with a younger classmate on a school campus in Tuen Mun on Friday afternoon.

Business Today

China to end property tax rebates for green vehicles from 2027

China will discontinue property tax rebates for owners or operators of energy-saving combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles from 2027, according to a finance ministry statement on Friday.

Jensen Huang's leather jacket up for auction at Sotheby's for US$60,000 at most, matching Nvidia Blackwell AI chip price

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's iconic black leather jacket reportedly will be up for auction at Sotheby's, with an estimated price of US$40,000 (HK$312,000) to US$60,000 - nearly the same as that of Nvidia's Blackwell artificial intelligence chip, according to Business Insider.

Hung Shui Kiu pilot area draws at least two bids, including Henderson and China Overseas-led consortium

Hung Shui Kiu pilot area in the Northern Metropolis received at least two bids when the tender closed on Friday, including Henderson Land Development (0012) and a consortium formed by China Overseas Land & Investment (0688), Sino Land (0083), and four other firms.

Japan finance minister says ready to respond on yen, in contact with US authorities

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday the government will respond appropriately on currency movements, reiterating her warnings as traders braced for possible intervention from the Japanese authorities.

China to cut domestic retail gasoline, diesel prices from July 4

China will cut domestic retail price caps on gasoline and diesel from Saturday, marking the sharpest single reduction this year and the third consecutive drop in retail fuel costs, the country's top economic planner announced.

World/China

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration to light up New York

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are widely expected to cap their three-year love story with a New York wedding celebration on Friday, ending months of speculation about the union between the pop megastar and one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Ex-US Olympian faces 10 years for alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism

A former US Olympian was charged Thursday with vandalizing Washington's newly renovated -- but already peeling -- Reflecting Pool and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

US Supreme Court expands Trump powers but also doles out defeats

The US Supreme Court vastly expanded President Donald Trump's executive powers during the eventful term that ended this week, but also dealt him defeats on signature initiatives.

India allows four Chinese-linked power equipment firms to bid for government projects

India has allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with factories in the country to participate in government tenders for critical power projects, according to a government order.

Russian fuel crisis prompts rush for Chinese electric cars

A Moscow car dealership is struggling to keep up with demand for new electric vehicles from China as drivers look to sidestep a fuel crisis that has led to long queues and soaring prices across much of Russia.