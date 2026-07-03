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William Wong resigns as lawmaker following arrest in university campus car crash

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Legislative Council member William Wong Kam-fai resigned from all his duties at the legislature with immediate effect on Friday afternoon after being arrested earlier this week for suspected drink-driving and other traffic offenses.

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The 66-year-old lawmaker, who is also the Associate Dean of Engineering (External Affairs) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), issued a public statement expressing deep apologies for the distress and inconvenience the incident has caused to the community and the legislature. 

He explained that his decision to step down from his post after careful consideration was made to prevent the situation from disrupting the ongoing operations of the Legislative Council.

Wong’s resignation follows an incident on Monday evening when his vehicle reportedly crashed into two parked private cars on the CUHK campus. Police arrested him after he failed a breathalyser test. 

He currently faces four allegations, including driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident. 

The university has already suspended him from his administrative duties as Associate Dean due to the severity of the allegations surrounding staff conduct and integrity.

Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king stated that Wong has submitted a written notice of resignation to the Legislative Council Secretariat, stepping down from his seat as a member of the Legislative Council with effect from today.

Reflecting on his time in office, Wong described his tenure as a deeply rewarding honor. 

He added that although he is stepping down from the chamber, his passion for public service remains unchanged, and he intends to continue contributing to society in other capacities in the future. 

He declined to comment further on the details of the traffic incident, noting that the case is under active police investigation and has been referred to his legal representatives.

The Legislative Council Supervisory Committee replied yesterday that it has always attached great importance to the conduct of members and understands that the public is highly concerned about this incident.

The committee will handle cases involving the conduct of members seriously and in accordance with the Code for Members of the Legislative Council.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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