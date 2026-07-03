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FINANCE

Jensen Huang's leather jacket up for auction at Sotheby's for US$60,000 at most, matching Nvidia Blackwell AI chip price

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's iconic black leather jacket reportedly will be up for auction at Sotheby's, with an estimated price of US$40,000 (HK$312,000) to US$60,000 - nearly the same as that of Nvidia's Blackwell artificial intelligence chip, according to Business Insider.

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The Tom Ford piece also features Jensen Huang's handwritten signature, the report said.

Sotheby's confirmed that the jacket has been photo-matched by the reputable grading company Professional Sports Authenticator to the one worn by Jensen Huang during Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei on October 18, 2023. 

Bidding will open on July 7, with the jacket on display at Sotheby's New York until July 16 ahead of the auction's conclusion on July 17. 

Just like Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs and his iconic black turtleneck, Jensen Huang has transformed his leather jacket into a symbol of the tech world, wearing it at many conferences and trips abroad.

NvidiaJensen Huangleather jacketSotheby's

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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