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NEWS

Woman arrested after customs seizes 136 live birds hidden in luggage at Lo Wu border

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 37-year-old woman was arrested at the Lo Wu control point on Thursday after Hong Kong Customs officers discovered 136 live birds hidden inside her personal baggage.

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The mainland Chinese passenger was intercepted by authorities in the arrival hall as she attempted to cross the border yesterday. 

Upon searching her belongings, officers uncovered a large batch of suspected illegally imported birds packed into cages within her luggage. Officials estimate the seized animals have a market value of approximately HK$6,800.

Following the arrest, the case was transferred to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for further investigation. 

Under Hong Kong's public health regulations governing animals and birds, it is strictly prohibited to bring any bird into the city without a valid health certificate to prevent the potential spread of disease. 

Anyone convicted of this offense faces a maximum penalty of a HK$25,000 fine.

Customs officials are urging the community to remain vigilant against animal smuggling and are asking members of the public to report any suspected illegal import activities through their 24-hour hotline, dedicated crime-reporting email, or official online form.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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