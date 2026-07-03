Man found dead at Tai Wai primary school in suspected fatal fall

A man in his 30s was found dead on the grounds of a primary school in Tai Wai early Friday morning after apparently falling from a height.

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Police and paramedics rushed to the campus located at 38 Chik Fuk Street following a report shortly before 8am.

Upon arrival, responders discovered the man lying unconscious on the ground and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities covered the body with a tent as they conducted their preliminary investigation, noting a pair of plastic sandals left nearby.

Initial findings indicate that the deceased was a resident of Kowloon and was not employed by the school.

Investigators are currently working to determine when and how the man gained unauthorized access to the campus.

The primary school had scheduled activities today that require a number of students to return to campus, and have proceeded without disruption despite the ongoing police presence and investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.

The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.