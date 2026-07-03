logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man found dead at Tai Wai primary school in suspected fatal fall

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A man in his 30s was found dead on the grounds of a primary school in Tai Wai early Friday morning after apparently falling from a height.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police and paramedics rushed to the campus located at 38 Chik Fuk Street following a report shortly before 8am. 

Upon arrival, responders discovered the man lying unconscious on the ground and pronounced him dead at the scene. 

Authorities covered the body with a tent as they conducted their preliminary investigation, noting a pair of plastic sandals left nearby.

Initial findings indicate that the deceased was a resident of Kowloon and was not employed by the school. 

Investigators are currently working to determine when and how the man gained unauthorized access to the campus. 

The primary school had scheduled activities today that require a number of students to return to campus, and have proceeded without disruption despite the ongoing police presence and investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.

The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Grandfather, 82, jailed for two years for indecent assault on young granddaughter
NEWS
10 mins ago
Teachers need confidence through AI practice, says education chief
NEWS
42 mins ago
Standby Signal No. 1 to remain in force until at least 6pm
NEWS
52 mins ago
Hong Kong has edge in space law development, says justice chief
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Lawmaker William Wong suspended from university post following drunk driving arrest
NEWS
1 hour ago
Customs busts 38 World Cup counterfeit goods cases, arrests 9 including 4 teenagers
NEWS
6 hours ago
Standby Signal No 1 remains in force as Tropical Storm Maysak edges closer to Hainan
NEWS
7 hours ago
Morning Recap - July 3, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Woman arrested for overstaying in Mong Kok anti-crime operation
NEWS
10 hours ago
3 men jailed for importing $660,000 illicit cigarettes at airport
NEWS
11 hours ago
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.