Woman loses $2.52m in 'free' Rilakkuma bear love scam

A 45-year-old female insurance agent in Hung Hom was swindled out of more than HK$2.52 million by an online boyfriend she met on social media who promised to share profits with her by reselling “free” Rilakkuma plush from Taiwan, police said.

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The fraudster quickly deployed sweet talk to win her trust, and the pair soon transitioned to the messaging app Line to develop their online romantic relationship.

The man then claimed he had access to the plush toys and pitched the idea of a "couple's venture” to share returns, presenting it as a zero-cost investment with high rewards.

Over a period of time, the fraudster repeatedly requested funds to cover shipping, logistics, and customs clearance fees. Eager to see the venture succeed, the victim complied and made multiple bank transfers totaling over HK$2.52 million.

However, as she waited for the shipment to arrive, the man cut off all communication, deleted his social media and messaging accounts, and vanished completely.

The case is being handled by Kowloon City police district for further investigation.

Police urged the public to treat online romance with caution, warning that requests for money, whether for shipping, customs, taxes, or emergencies, are common red flags in dating scams.