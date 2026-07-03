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Man arrested after reaching through ventilation window to touch sleeping neighbor’s face

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 25-year-old man was arrested in Hung Hom on Thursday on suspicion of attempted indecent assault after allegedly reaching through a corridor window to touch a sleeping woman's face at a public housing estate.

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The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at Oi Man Estate in Ho Man Tin, where the 23-year-old victim lives in an older-style public housing flat.

The woman, who works as a fitness coach, was sleeping alone near a low ventilation window that faces the building's public corridor. 

She woke up in the middle of the night to the sensation of someone touching her face, only to discover a stranger reaching into her home after opening the louvers and pushing aside her window curtains. 

The victim immediately shouted at the intruder, who reportedly replied with a confusing remark before fleeing up the building’s stairs. 

Distressed by the encounter, she quickly reported the incident to the police. Although she did not know the man, she suspected he was a neighbor living on an upper floor based on the direction of his escape. 

Police later confirmed that while the victim and the suspect were strangers, they lived in the same building on different floors. 

Investigators believe the suspect may have been intoxicated and opened the window slats while walking along the corridor.

Following a police investigation, officers arrested the suspect on Thursday. The man has since been released on bail and is required to report back to the police in early July. 

The case is currently being handled by the Kowloon City police district.

In the wake of the incident, the victim has installed a temporary wire mesh over the ventilation window for security and has arranged for friends to stay with her. 

She has also contacted the estate's management office to request that the ventilation window be permanently sealed and is considering installing a security camera outside her flat to prevent future intrusions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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