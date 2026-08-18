Govt aims to finalize heat-stress warning system optimization by Aug

The government aims to complete the optimization of the Heat Stress at Work Warning system by the end of this month, with a view to implementing it as soon as possible, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said on Tuesday.

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Sun said the system, introduced around three years ago in response to climate change, has undergone continuous refinements, including improvements to its monitoring stations and trigger mechanism.

He said experts from the Labour Department and Hong Kong Observatory are currently reviewing potential enhancements, including system parameters and the threshold for upgrading warnings.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun (file photo)

He said authorities aim to announce the optimization plan by the end of August to ensure it is better tailored to the city’s needs. Thorough preparations and expert consultations are underway to ensure a smooth transition.

He added that the primary focus is to leverage worldwide operational experience to help workers effectively cope with climate challenges.

Separately, regarding changes to certain employment arrangements at Hongkong Post next month, Sun stressed that all adjustments must strictly comply with the law and existing employment contracts through clear communication.