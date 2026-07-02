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NEWS

Cathay Pacific to resume passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh in September

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Cathay Pacific announced on Thursday its intention to resume daily passenger flights to Dubai and four-times-weekly passenger flights to Riyadh starting September 1, following suspensions due to the conflict in the Middle East. 

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The carrier said in a statement issued today that these flights are now open for sale, though it will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the region ahead of the resumption dates. 

Meanwhile, the airline will continue to waive rebooking, rerouting, and refund charges for existing bookings on flights to and from Dubai (DXB), Riyadh (RUH), and Doha (DOH).

This fee waiver applies to passengers holding tickets issued on or before May 20, provided their original departure dates fall between February 28 and September 30.

The carrier reiterated that any differences in fares or taxes between the original and new itineraries will still apply. 

Additionally, this arrangement does not apply to tickets that have already been fully or partially refunded.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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