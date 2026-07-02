Hong Kong authorities conducted a series of stop-and-search operations across Wan Chai and the Eastern District on the July 1 handover anniversary, intercepting fifteen individuals as part of a broader effort to maintain national security, public safety, and general public order.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Law enforcement officials executed targeted security operations throughout the afternoon based on historical precedents, situational risk assessments, and specific operational requirements.

Authorities deployed appropriate manpower to manage the operations, focusing strictly on the preservation of national security and the maintenance of public order across the designated areas during the public holiday.

By late evening, the security checks had resulted in the interception of five men and ten women, with the group ranging in age from their mid-twenties to their early seventies.

While the majority of the individuals were processed on-site, one local man in his early thirties was temporarily removed from the area for additional questioning.

He was subsequently released by authorities later that night following the preliminary investigation.