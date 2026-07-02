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NEWS

Police intercept 15 individuals during July 1 National Security operations in Wan Chai and Eastern districts

NEWS
9 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong authorities conducted a series of stop-and-search operations across Wan Chai and the Eastern District on the July 1 handover anniversary, intercepting fifteen individuals as part of a broader effort to maintain national security, public safety, and general public order. 

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Law enforcement officials executed targeted security operations throughout the afternoon based on historical precedents, situational risk assessments, and specific operational requirements. 

Authorities deployed appropriate manpower to manage the operations, focusing strictly on the preservation of national security and the maintenance of public order across the designated areas during the public holiday. 

By late evening, the security checks had resulted in the interception of five men and ten women, with the group ranging in age from their mid-twenties to their early seventies. 

While the majority of the individuals were processed on-site, one local man in his early thirties was temporarily removed from the area for additional questioning. 

He was subsequently released by authorities later that night following the preliminary investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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