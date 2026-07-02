Burst water main floods closed Kwun Tong roads with muddy water

A fresh water main burst at the closed Yue Man Square works site in Kwun Tong on Thursday afternoon, flooding nearby roads with muddy water.

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The incident occurred at around 1pm when an excavator working at the site accidentally struck an underground fresh water pipe, sending muddy water gushing across Yue Man Square, Tung Yan Street and the Kwun Tong Road roundabout.

The Water Supplies Department said staff were sent to the scene after receiving a report of a fresh water pipe leak at the construction site.

It is understood that workers later stopped the water flow by turning off control valves.

The department said traffic in the area had returned to normal, while emergency repair works were underway.

The incident came just days after the road sections at Yue Man Square and Tung Yan Street were closed from midnight on Sunday, June 28, to facilitate underground utility diversion works for the Urban Renewal Authority’s redevelopment project.