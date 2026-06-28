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Kwun Tong roadways closed for town center redevelopment project, 18 bus services rerouted

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Roadways at Yue Man Square and Tung Yan Street in Kwun Tong have been closed since midnight on Sunday to accommodate underground utilities diversion works for the Urban Renewal Authority’s redevelopment project. 

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Due to the traffic disruption, 18 bus routes and two overnight minibus routes that previously passed through Yue Man Square are being rerouted to four nearby alternative stops, including the Yue Man Square Public Transport Interchange, Hip Wo Street, Mut Wah Street, and Kwun Tong Road. 

While vehicular access is restricted, some sections of the footpaths at Yue Man Square and Tung Yan Street will remain open, and a temporary pedestrian walkway has been opened at the mid-section of Tung Yan Street to facilitate foot traffic during the construction period.

Yue Man SquareTung Yan Street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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