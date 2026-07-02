Fencing World Championships to make Hong Kong debut at AsiaWorld-Expo

The World Fencing Championships will be held in Hong Kong for the first time later this month, with Olympic champion Edgar Cheung Ka-long, Ryan Choi Chun-yin and Kaylin Hsieh Sin-yan among 24 local athletes set to compete.

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The tournament will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo from July 22 to 30, bringing one of the sport’s most important international events to the city.

Hong Kong will field 24 male and female fencers across the competition, giving local athletes the chance to compete on home soil against some of the world’s best.

Sports Commissioner Choi Kin-pan said at a press conference that the championships are among the highest-level fencing events after the Olympic Games.

He said the event’s first staging in Hong Kong showed the International Fencing Federation’s confidence in the city’s ability to host major sports events, as well as recognition of Hong Kong’s fencing standards.

Choi said the support of home spectators would give local fencers a major boost, adding that he hoped the athletes would enjoy competing at home and show their best on the world stage.

He also said the championships would help strengthen Hong Kong’s status as a city of mega events, promote the integration of sports and tourism, and inject momentum into the local economy.

