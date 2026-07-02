logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fencing World Championships to make Hong Kong debut at AsiaWorld-Expo

NEWS
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The World Fencing Championships will be held in Hong Kong for the first time later this month, with Olympic champion Edgar Cheung Ka-long, Ryan Choi Chun-yin and Kaylin Hsieh Sin-yan among 24 local athletes set to compete.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The tournament will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo from July 22 to 30, bringing one of the sport’s most important international events to the city.

Hong Kong will field 24 male and female fencers across the competition, giving local athletes the chance to compete on home soil against some of the world’s best.

Sports Commissioner Choi Kin-pan said at a press conference that the championships are among the highest-level fencing events after the Olympic Games.

He said the event’s first staging in Hong Kong showed the International Fencing Federation’s confidence in the city’s ability to host major sports events, as well as recognition of Hong Kong’s fencing standards.

Choi said the support of home spectators would give local fencers a major boost, adding that he hoped the athletes would enjoy competing at home and show their best on the world stage.

He also said the championships would help strengthen Hong Kong’s status as a city of mega events, promote the integration of sports and tourism, and inject momentum into the local economy.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Over $300,000 in cash and gold stolen from Lam Tin flat
NEWS
7 mins ago
(File Photo)
Police intercept 15 individuals during July 1 National Security operations in Wan Chai and Eastern districts
NEWS
9 mins ago
(Online photo)
Burst water main floods closed Kwun Tong roads with muddy water
NEWS
19 mins ago
Giant Gashapon machines at tmtplaza and Olympian City drew long queues as shoppers flocked to claim their rewards during Sino Group’s 29th HKSAR Anniversary celebrations.
Sino Group lights up Hong Kong for 29th HKSAR Anniversary
Filipino domestic helper accused of $1.6m jewelry theft
NEWS
1 hour ago
Final round of Wang Fuk Court fire inquiry hearings to be held from July 15 to 17
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Lawmaker William Wong’s repeated drink-driving incident raises integrity concerns
NEWS
2 hours ago
New One-Way Permit rules will eliminate loopholes and speed up vetting, says lawmaker
NEWS
3 hours ago
T1 to remain in force as Observatory assesses need for higher signal tomorrow
NEWS
3 hours ago
Two South Korean men arrested over suspected $30m fake cheque at Tsim Sha Tsui bank
NEWS
4 hours ago
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.