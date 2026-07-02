logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Filipino domestic helper accused of $1.6m jewelry theft

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A Filipino domestic helper accused of stealing more than HK$1.6 million worth of jewelry from a detached house was denied bail and remanded in custody on Thursday (Jul 2).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Caalem Rogela Magquilat, a 33-year-old Filipino maid, appeared in Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts on a theft charge and was not required to enter a plea. Magistrate Betty Lau Suk-han adjourned the case to August 27 for further investigation at the prosecution’s request.

The defendant is accused of stealing 19 pieces of jewelry from a standalone house on Fei Ngo Shan Road in Tseung Kwan O between January 1 and June 26, 2026.

Caalem was denied bail and will remain in custody until a bail review hearing is scheduled on July 10.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Over $300,000 in cash and gold stolen from Lam Tin flat
NEWS
5 mins ago
(File Photo)
Police intercept 15 individuals during July 1 National Security operations in Wan Chai and Eastern districts
NEWS
7 mins ago
(Online photo)
Burst water main floods closed Kwun Tong roads with muddy water
NEWS
18 mins ago
Giant Gashapon machines at tmtplaza and Olympian City drew long queues as shoppers flocked to claim their rewards during Sino Group’s 29th HKSAR Anniversary celebrations.
Sino Group lights up Hong Kong for 29th HKSAR Anniversary
Fencing World Championships to make Hong Kong debut at AsiaWorld-Expo
NEWS
34 mins ago
Final round of Wang Fuk Court fire inquiry hearings to be held from July 15 to 17
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Lawmaker William Wong’s repeated drink-driving incident raises integrity concerns
NEWS
2 hours ago
New One-Way Permit rules will eliminate loopholes and speed up vetting, says lawmaker
NEWS
3 hours ago
T1 to remain in force as Observatory assesses need for higher signal tomorrow
NEWS
3 hours ago
Two South Korean men arrested over suspected $30m fake cheque at Tsim Sha Tsui bank
NEWS
4 hours ago
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.