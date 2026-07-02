Filipino domestic helper accused of $1.6m jewelry theft

A Filipino domestic helper accused of stealing more than HK$1.6 million worth of jewelry from a detached house was denied bail and remanded in custody on Thursday (Jul 2).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Caalem Rogela Magquilat, a 33-year-old Filipino maid, appeared in Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts on a theft charge and was not required to enter a plea. Magistrate Betty Lau Suk-han adjourned the case to August 27 for further investigation at the prosecution’s request.

The defendant is accused of stealing 19 pieces of jewelry from a standalone house on Fei Ngo Shan Road in Tseung Kwan O between January 1 and June 26, 2026.

Caalem was denied bail and will remain in custody until a bail review hearing is scheduled on July 10.