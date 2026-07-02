PLA Navy ships arrive in Hong Kong as crowds gather along Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront

Two Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday morning for a five-day visit, drawing crowds to the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront as the ships sailed through Victoria Harbour.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang entered Hong Kong waters in the early morning and passed through the harbor at around 8am before arriving at Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks at about 9am.

Large numbers of residents and visitors had already gathered along the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade shortly after 7am to welcome the fleet, with many bringing cameras and long lenses to capture the ships’ arrival.

The visit, marking the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, is the first by the Nanning and Hengyang to the city. The vessels will open to Hong Kong and Macau residents, young people and students from Friday to Sunday at the Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks pier, with military experiences, training demonstrations and exchange activities.

A Zhuhai resident, Zhu, said he arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday and woke up at 6am this morning to travel to Tsim Sha Tsui for the moment.

He said the clear weather made it a good day for photography, and described himself as excited and moved to witness the vessels entering Hong Kong.

Zhu said the visit was of great significance to “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s 29th anniversary of its return to the motherland, adding that the ships allowed him to witness the strength of the country. He also said he wanted to capture “the most valuable image” of the fleet’s arrival.

A tourist from Sydney, Ip, said he happened to learn that the naval ships would be entering the harbor and decided to go to Tsim Sha Tsui to watch, describing the moment as moving.

Another visitor from the mainland, surnamed Gao, wore a shirt printed with words referring to the Chinese Navy’s 998 escort fleet in the Gulf of Aden. He said he was a retired soldier and felt a special connection to the naval visit.

A welcoming ceremony was held at Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks after the ships berthed, with garrison representatives lining up and a military band performing.

Among those attending were director of Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong Zhou Ji, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong Cui Jianchun, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung and Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen. They later boarded the Nanning for a visit.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lee said the visit marked the second time within a year that naval vessels had visited Hong Kong, reflecting the country’s “high regard, care and support” for the city.

He said many Hongkongers would feel encouraged by the fleet’s visit, which allows residents to witness the country’s strength in defense technology and independent innovation, and to feel that national security is “as solid as a rock.”

Lee added that young people could learn from exchanges with officers and soldiers about discipline, perseverance and patriotic dedication, inspiring them to contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

