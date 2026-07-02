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NEWS

Lawmaker William Wong’s repeated drink-driving incident raises integrity concerns

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Lawmaker William Wong Kam-fai faces a repeated charge of drink driving potentially leading to imprisonment with legal experts raising concerns over his integrity due to him departing the scene and failing to report the incident.

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Wong, who is also the Associate Dean (External Affairs) of Engineering at the Chinese University, was arrested on Monday (Jun 29) at the campus car park for alleged drunk driving. 

The incident involved Wong driving into parked cars and leaving the scene without making a report to the police. Someone later reported the incident before he returned leading to his arrest.

Speaking on a radio program this morning, Executive Councilor and veteran barrister Ronny Tong Ka-wah stressed that drink-driving is a serious offense, with maximum penalties of three years' jail, a HK$25,000 fine, and a six-month-to-five-year driving ban. 

He warned that Wong, a repeat offender, would likely face immediate jail time if convicted. 

Tong also questioned Wong's alleged departure and failure to report, saying it could undermine public trust, particularly for a public official.

"Leaving without undergoing a breathalyzer test raises suspicion of deliberate avoidance," he said, adding that it could be perceived as obstructing justice if the driver attempted to dilute alcohol levels by drinking water or using restrooms. 

Citing the Code for Members of the Legislative Council, Tang commented that the council’s disciplinary rules are stricter than constitutional requirements, where members are required to report legal proceedings to the president in a timely manner. 

However, he stressed that Wong's case must be handled carefully to avoid any perception of officials shielding one another through an investigation conducted by peers. 

While calling on the council to take public perception into account, he also urged respect for the council's final decision.

William Wong Kam-faidrink-drivingRonny Tong Ka-wah

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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