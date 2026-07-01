Lawmaker William Wong arrested for drink-driving after hit-and-run: sources

Lawmaker William Wong Kam-fai has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision with two parked cars at the Chinese University, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It is understood that the police received a report on Monday (Jun 29) night that a private car struck two parked vehicles at a car park near CUHK Staff Quarters and left the scene. Upon police arrival, the 66-year-old male driver involved returned, admitted to having hit the two cars, and failed a breathalyzer test.

Sources suggested Wong, who is also the Associate Dean (External Affairs) of Engineering at CUHK, was arrested on suspicion of "drink-driving", "careless driving", "failing to stop after a traffic accident", and "failing to report a traffic accident".

No injuries were reported and the case has been transferred to the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories South for further investigation.

Wong was reportedly released on bail before attending the July 1 flag-raising ceremony and celebration reception this morning. In a social media post this morning, he expressed being "full of joy and pride" over the handover of the HKSAR, noting that the city has made steady economic and social progress with its unique advantages, sound rule of law, and mature international business environment.

He voiced confidence that under One Country, Two Systems, Hong Kong would continue to make progress in finance, shipping, technology, innovation, cultural exchange, and youth development, as well as to serve as a "super-connector" and a "super value-adder" between the Mainland and the rest of the world.

Entering Legco in 2022, Wong is also a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).