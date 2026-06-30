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NEWS

Kai Tak Sports Park's Yu Tat-chung honored with Chief Executive’s Commendation for Community Service

NEWS
27 mins ago
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Yu Tat-chung, director of security and critical computer systems at Kai Tak Sports Park, has been recognized with the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Community Service, as announced in the government’s Honours List on July 1. The award recognizes Yu’s contributions to the preparation of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games of the People’s Republic of China.

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Yu expressed deep honor for the recognition, emphasizing that the achievement was the result of the collective efforts of the entire team.

He reflected on the challenges faced during preparations, noting that the sports park had only just been completed when the Games took place, requiring the team to navigate many first-time tasks.

Looking ahead, Yu said Kai Tak Sports Park will continue to pursue continuous improvement and support the government’s sports development strategy, with objectives of promoting sports in the community, supporting elite sports, maintaining Hong Kong as a center for major international sports events, enhancing professionalism and developing sports as an industry.

He added that the park will actively introduce more international sports, cultural, and entertainment events, aiming to strengthen the synergy between sports, tourism, and major events to drive economic growth and enhance Hong Kong’s international image.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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