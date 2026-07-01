CUHK president Dennis Lo awarded Gold Bauhinia Star after Cambridge honor

Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, the vice-chancellor and president of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), will receive the Gold Bauhinia Star from the government, marking another achievement shortly after being awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Medical Science by the University of Cambridge last week.

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Speaking after the flag-raising ceremony on the handover anniversary, Lo said the award recognizes not only his personal efforts but also the steadfast support of his team, which continues to inspire him to contribute to Hong Kong’s higher education and innovation landscape.

“From developing non-invasive prenatal testing to advancing early cancer detection technologies, seeing these innovations bring tangible benefits and hope to families and patients worldwide has been the greatest motivation for my team and me to forge ahead,” he said

He expressed gratitude for his family's understanding, especially his parents' support in allowing him to pursue a path different from that of an ordinary doctor.

Meanwhile, Lo revealed that CUHK will soon unveil its five-year plan, a significant portion of which will focus on enhancing education and the student experience.

He added that the plan will also feature the establishment of a tenth college, specifically a postgraduate college, which he described as a way to bring the benefits of the college system to postgraduate students.

Lo also expressed confidence in Hong Kong’s research strengths and future prospects as the city advances its development as a global innovation and technology hub.

“I will strive to lead CUHK in close collaboration with all sectors to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as an international center of educational and research excellence,” he added.

Additionally, he spoke with deep emotion on receiving his honorary doctorate from the University of Cambridge, noting that it has been exactly forty years since he obtained his first bachelor's degree in 1986

When asked if he has set his sights on a Nobel Prize, he stated that as a scientist, he can only focus on conducting the best, most rigorous, and innovative research, adding that whether he wins an award is ultimately up to the judges.