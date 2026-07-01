Kai Tak Sports Park marks July 1 handover with flag-raising ceremony

Kai Tak Sports Park hosted its first flag-raising ceremony for the 29th Anniversary of the Establishment of the HKSAR on Wednesday morning since the grand opening, drawing nearly 300 political, business and community leaders to the event.

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Attendees included Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan, the sports park’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Kam Min-Ho and Director of Strategic Planning Tang King-shing.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kam pledged the park’s full support to the SAR government in drafting the city’s first Five-Year Plan to boost sports and mega-events, aiming to maximize the synergy between sports, mega-events and tourism.

The ceremony was executed by the flag guard of the Hong Kong Army Cadets Association, with students from Po Leung Kuk Lam Man Chan English Primary School leading the national anthem.

A public viewing area set up at the venue attracted numerous residents and tourists. A visitor from Jiangmen said that she arrived early to queue, noting that she hadn’t witnessed a live flag-raising in Hong Kong since the 1997 handover and would like to experience the atmosphere again.

Another tourist praised the “approachable” nature of Hong Kong’s ceremony and commended the sports park’s highly accessible location.

Following the ceremony, the park hosted several free sports experience workshops at its Central Square, featuring activities such as fencing, tennis, karate and volleyball, where athletes interacted directly with the public.

Special booths also distributed free ice cream and cold drinks to registered members of the Friends of KTSP program.

In addition, the venue rolled out various special offers. From now until July 20, visitors who spend HK$100 or more can enjoy free parking during designated hours, while event ticket holders can enjoy exclusive merchant discounts.