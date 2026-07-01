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NEWS

Shenzhen Bay Port now allows 'facial recognition' clearance for cross-border drivers

NEWS
23 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A new smart "facial recognition" clearance facilitation measure for cross-border drivers is being implemented at the Shenzhen Bay Port starting Wednesday, according to the Shenzhen General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection.

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The authorities said in a statement that drivers must have their Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cross-border driving permit information registered with the frontier inspection and consent to the collection and verification of their facial and fingerprint data.

When crossing the border via the port, drivers can opt to use the smart "facial recognition" lanes without presenting physical travel documents.

Upon arriving at the smart lane, cross-border drivers are not required to step out of their vehicles. Instead, they simply need to look directly at the camera on the data collection box inside the driver's cabin.

Following the instructions on the screen, drivers verify their identity and look at the camera to verify their facial and fingerprint biometrics. Once verified, the lane gate will open, completing the border clearance process.

The eligibility covers mainland residents holding valid Exit-Entry Permits for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao with multiple-entry endorsements for stay, as well as residents from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan holding valid travel permits and valid five-year Mainland Travel Permits for Taiwan Residents.

Drivers holding other types of exit-entry documents must still present their physical documents for border inspection, the authorities reiterated.

Shenzhen Bay Port

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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