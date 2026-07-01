Man dies following alleged scissors attack at Mong Kok flat; police seize suspected drugs

A man died following a dispute at a Mong Kok flat on Wednesday afternoon (Jul 1), during which a pair of scissors was allegedly used.

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Police received a report at 2.51pm that two men got into a fight inside a flat at Cheong Fai Building, No. 22 Tong Mi Road. A third man, who was with them, told officers he had tried to stop the altercation when one of the men allegedly stabbed the other with a pair of scissors.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was found unconscious in the living room and was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3.46pm despite resuscitation efforts.

According to the caller, a man in his 30s who lives at the flat, both the victim and the suspected attacker, who is in his 50s, were his friends and had visited him before the dispute broke out. He said he was injured while trying to restrain the attacker.

A large number of police officers and detectives were deployed to the scene to collect evidence, with some officers carrying shields as they entered the building. At around 5pm, officers escorted the suspected attacker and the caller away, both with their heads covered by black hoods.

During a search of the flat, police reportedly seized suspected drugs. A preliminary examination found that the deceased had minor injuries to his head, body and limbs. The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motive behind the dispute and whether the suspected drugs are connected to the case.

(Updated 7.26pm)