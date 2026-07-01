Hongkongers pack restaurants and shops for July 1 special deals

Residents and tourists flocked to restaurants and shops across Hong Kong on Wednesday to enjoy a wide range of special discounts celebrating the 29th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR.

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More than 3,000 eateries and merchants participated in the “7.1 Dining Sector Celebration Offers 2026” campaign, rolling out exclusive deals such as 29 percent discounts and themed set menus.

Resident Chow said she specifically planned a day out after learning about the promotions a few days ago. Her lunch cost less than HK$100.

Combined with her Senior Citizen Card discount and a waived service charge, she praised the deals and said she planned to watch a performance at the City Hall in the afternoon, then dine out again for dinner.

Leng, a tourist from Jiangsu on the fifth day of his trip, timed his visit perfectly to sample local culinary delicacies at lower prices. He noted that he spent around HK$2,000 to HK$3,000 on clothing, shoes and medicine.

Earlier in the morning, he watched the official flag-raising ceremony and planned to visit the Sha Tin Racecourse in the afternoon to witness the special celebratory opening ceremony.

Sha Tin resident Sun, who makes it a tradition to dine out every July 1, braved a 30-minute queue with her family. She joked that she rarely orders the HK$98 roasted goose leg rice on regular days, but decided to treat herself because of the holiday discounts.

Gan, a tourist from Shenzhen, used her daughter’s school break for a quick one-day trip to Hong Kong. Hoping to avoid the peak summer holiday rush, she said the variety of food options left them spoiled for choice.

Rather than standard chain restaurants or cha chaan tengs, Gan said her priority for the day was to look for unique and traditional Hong Kong flavors.