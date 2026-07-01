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NEWS

Free tram rides for three days to mark 29th handover anniversary

NEWS
39 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Tram rides will be free for all passengers for three consecutive days starting Wednesday (Jul 1), sponsored by Chinese enterprises to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

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Speaking at the launching ceremony, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen noted that the three-day free ride initiative is expected to benefit tens of thousands of residents. She encouraged the public to take this opportunity to gather with family, friends, and neighbors to ride the trams, explore different districts on Hong Kong Island to enjoy the festive atmosphere, and spend money in local communities to help revitalize the economy.

Mak added that the event is co-organized by the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association (HKCEA) and several Chinese-funded enterprises.

She said the initiative fully demonstrates the commitment of these enterprises to recognize Hong Kong as their home and their dedication to serving the community.

Furthermore, Mak expressed hope that the association and Chinese enterprises in Hong Kong will continue to organize diverse community activities, and pledged that the government will continue to work hand-in-hand with all sectors of society to foster a more harmonious and inclusive social environment.

tram

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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