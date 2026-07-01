Night Recap - July 1, 2026

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Lawmaker William Wong arrested for drink-driving after hit-and-run: sources

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Lawmaker William Wong Kam-fai has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision with two parked cars at the Chinese University, according to sources.

T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO

The Observatory will issue the Standby Signal, No.1 on Thursday (Jul 2) morning as the area of low pressure over the central and southern parts of the South China Sea has intensified into a tropical depression.

A bet with no escape: Illegal gambling risks youngsters losing everything for life

What begins as a seemingly harmless small bet can rapidly spiral into insurmountable debt. For two young Hong Kong gamblers, falling into the trap of illegal gambling has cost them their families, shattered trust, and derailed their futures.

Free tram rides for three days to mark 29th handover anniversary

Tram rides will be free for all passengers for three consecutive days starting Wednesday (Jul 1), sponsored by Chinese enterprises to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

National Games gold medalists Ceci Lee and Ryan Choi awarded Medal of Honour

Hong Kong cyclist Ceci Lee Sze-wing and fencer Ryan Choi Chun-yin have been awarded the Medal of Honour in the latest government honours list following their gold-medal triumphs at the 15th National Games.

Business Today

Wheelock Properties sales exceed HK$24b in first half of 2026

Wheelock Properties said on Wednesday that it sold 2,022 units in the first half of the year, raking in around HK$24.16 billion.

China's factory activity completes strongest quarter since late 2020, private PMI shows

China's manufacturing sector expanded for a seventh straight month in June, completing its strongest quarter since late 2020 as output and new orders continued to rise, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

Consortium including Visa, Mastercard jointly launch new global stablecoin

A consortium including Visa, Mastercard and Coinbase on Tuesday launched a new joint stablecoin in a bid to broaden the adoption of the digital tokens.

Macau gaming revenue misses as June posts 12.1pc annual decline

Macau's gaming revenue in June fell 12.1 percent year on year to 18.52 billion Pataca (HK$18 billion), according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of Macau.

World/China

Xi vows to strengthen China's military, stamp out corruption

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Wednesday to strengthen and modernise the military and to stamp out corruption within the ruling Communist Party.

Russia approved secret China military training at top level, sources say

China's covert military training of Russian forces last year was personally approved by President Vladimir Putin's defence minister and directly involved at least four Russian and Chinese generals, according to two European officials and documents seen by Reuters.

Myanmar set to restart contentious $3.6 billion dam project backed by China

Myanmar's new government aims to complete within roughly eight years a contentious $3.6 billion dam project at Myitsone in northern Kachin state, said two sources with knowledge of comments by Khet Htein Nan, who leads the state administration.



Iran says it won't meet with U.S. envoys, clouding prospects for peace deal

Iran said on Tuesday it would not meet with top U.S. envoys who flew to the region following an outbreak of hostilities, clouding the prospects for a lasting peace between the two countries.