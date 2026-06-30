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NEWS

Frederick Ma says HKTDC supports five-year development blueprints

NEWS
15 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong Trade Development Council chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang said the council is aligning its work with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, as well as the Hong Kong government’s formulation of its first five-year development blueprint.

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Ma said the HKTDC has organized more than 10 seminars to help Hong Kong businesses better understand the 15th Five-Year Plan, inviting officials from central ministries to explain its key policies and opportunities.

He said Hong Kong continues to hold clear advantages in areas such as the legal system, foreign exchange and banking services, while Shenzhen has strong capabilities in innovation and technology.

By combining their respective strengths, the two cities can complement each other and move forward together, he said.

Ma also referred to the Chief Executive’s delegation visit to Central Asia earlier this month, describing it as “super successful” in opening up new markets for Hong Kong.

He noted that while Hong Kong and Central Asia established ties at an early stage, the region’s development was not yet mature enough at the time to support listings in Hong Kong.

With trade relations between the two sides continuing to deepen, Ma said stronger business cooperation is now only a matter of time.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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