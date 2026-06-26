Night Recap - June 26, 2026

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Joint police-ICAC raid smashes Hong Kong football match-fixing and World Cup betting syndicate, arresting 19

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A massive joint operation by Hong Kong’s anti-corruption watchdog and police has dismantled a major criminal syndicate that bribed local football players to throw matches while operating an illegal multi-million dollar bookmaking ring spanning local games and the ongoing World Cup.

Former Hong Kong Footballer of the Year among 19 arrested in match-fixing and World Cup betting sweep: sources

A former Hong Kong Footballer of the Year and several prominent coaches are among 19 individuals arrested in a massive joint operation by anti-corruption officials and police targeting a syndicate that orchestrated local match-fixing and illegal World Cup betting.

HK court grants 3-year protection order for infant of high-profile parents after child neglect assessment

A Hong Kong court has placed an infant boy under the care of the Social Welfare Department for the next three years, following an assessment that labeled his situation as one of child neglect.

Four hospitalized after Ho Man Tin flat fire; woman later dies

A woman was certified dead after being taken to hospital following a flat fire and explosion at Valiant Court in Ho Man Tin on Friday morning (Jun 26).

Sunny and hot weather expected next week

The Hong Kong Observatory initially issued special weather reminders late Friday morning, warning residents of widespread heavy rain and severe gusts.

Business Today

Over $700,000 in gold prizes up for grabs as Henderson Land marks 50 years

Henderson Land is marking its 50th anniversary with a lucky draw offering more than 100 prizes, led by gold prizes worth over HK$700,000, alongside return flights and a series of summer experiences across its shopping malls.

Endowus relocates Hong Kong office to Chinachem Tower in Central, doubling size

Digital investment platform Endowus said it has relocated its Hong Kong office to Chinachem Tower in Central, doubling the size of its footprint in the city as it scales its business to meet surging client demand.

China stocks close week lower on AI selloff, Hong Kong shares hit one-year low

China stocks tumbled on Friday to close the week lower, dragged down by AI-related shares and logging their largest daily loss in three months, while Hong Kong shares fell to a fresh one-year low.

Hong Kong home prices rise to highest in two and a half years in May

Hong Kong private home prices rose 1.4 percent to the highest in two and a half years last month, official data showed on Thursday.

World/China

South Korea ex-first lady handed 7 years in jobs-for-gifts case

A South Korean court sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee, already serving time for graft, to another seven years' imprisonment on Friday in a jobs-for-gifts scandal.

Japan 'snow monkey' park to cap visitors after overcrowding, bad behaviour

A Japanese park famous for "snow monkeys" soaking in hot springs will cap daily numbers after a surge in visitors and cases of bad behaviour including bathing with the animals, an official said Friday.

Vance, Rubio strike different tone on Iran and Israel

President Donald Trump's administration has pushed hard to present a united front on the Iran war, but statements by his vice president and secretary of state have at times diverged over the past week, especially on the subject of Israel.

Australia considers tougher enforcement of social media ban for teens

Australia's prime minister said on Friday he was keen to make sure the country's social media ban for children was as strong as possible, as a new study found that the measure — the first of its kind and now six months old — had little impact on teen use.