Police hunt two men over $280,000 Yuen Long villa burglary

Police are searching for two men after a burglary at Yuen Long’s Palm Springs, where valuables worth about HK$280,000 were stolen.

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Officers received a report around 9.17pm on Sunday (Jun 7) from a 66-year-old man, surnamed Man, that his home was burgled while he was out for dinner for about an hour.

It is reported that the safe had been pried open, with stolen items including a collection of precious jewelry and a Hublot watch valued at approximately HK$280,000.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police found that the two suspects had entered the unit through an unlocked back door while the residence was unoccupied.

The case has been classified as burglary and police are looking for two male suspects aged between 30 to 40.

It is understood that both suspects were wearing black baseball caps, black long-sleeved shirts, and black pants during the crime.

No arrests have been made so far.