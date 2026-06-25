Law Society steps In to manage Lo & Fung amid fraud and accounting suspicions

The Law Society of Hong Kong has exercised its statutory powers to take over the operations of Mong Kok-based law firm Lo & Fung, citing suspected dishonesty among its staff and potential breaches of accounting rules.

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Acting under the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, the Law Society’s governing council initiated an investigation into the firm, which operates out of the Hang Seng Mongkok Building on Nathan Road.

After seizing and reviewing a substantial volume of files and documents, the council concluded during its Tuesday meeting that preliminary evidence established reasonable grounds to suspect dishonest conduct by the firm’s lawyers and/or employees.

Furthermore, the regulator found that the firm had allegedly failed to comply with the Solicitors' Accounts Rules (Cap. 159F).

To protect the interests of the public and the firm's clients, the Law Society resolved to immediately intervene in Lo & Fung’s business.

A spokesperson for the Law Society confirmed that the intervention began on Wednesday, with Robertsons appointed as the independent intervention agent to manage client affairs and secure active files.

The Law Society has formally referred the suspected criminal offenses uncovered during its internal investigation to the Hong Kong Police Force for further action.

Meanwhile, the professional body will proceed with its own regulatory inquiry into the conduct of the firm’s practitioners and employees.

Should the findings warrant severe penalties, the cases will be forwarded to the Convenor of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal Panel to initiate formal disciplinary proceedings.

Under Section 13A(1) of the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, the Law Society may publish summaries of any findings or orders handed down by the independent tribunal.