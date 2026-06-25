Police arrest AV actress Erena So over offshore gambling site promotion

Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old local woman, surnamed So, in Sham Shui Po on suspicion of "promoting or facilitating bookmaking." It is understood that the arrestee is Hong Kong-born adult video actress Erena So Hoi-lam, who was recently exposed as an agent for an offshore gambling website.

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According to the Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West, officers recently uncovered illegal gambling websites recruiting agents to promote and market online gambling, enticing individuals to place bets on unauthorized platforms.

Following an investigation, So was taken into custody and later released on bail. She is required to report to the police in late July as the investigation continues.

So’s involvement as an 'ambassador' for the offshore gambling site has drawn controversy amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The arrest comes as Hong Kong police ramp up cross-departmental operations targeting illegal gambling syndicates.

In a promotional video uploaded to social platforms last Friday, So appears in glamorous attire alongside luxury cars, announcing her role as one of the site’s ambassadors.

Following a report by Sing Tao Daily, a sister publication of The Standard, the promotional videos and photos featuring So on the site have since been removed.

When contacted by Sing Tao for comment regarding the incident on Wednesday, So initially indicated that she was preparing to issue a statement. However, she subsequently decided not to respond at the time.