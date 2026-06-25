HK Electric announces major jump in July Fuel Surcharge amid Middle East conflict; expands support for vulnerable households

HK Electric announced a sharp increase in its Fuel Clause Charge (FCC) for July 2026, pointing to a severe escalation in global oil and natural gas prices caused by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

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Starting in July, the fuel surcharge will jump to 41.9 cents per unit of electricity, representing an increase of 10.6 cents—or nearly 34 percent—compared to June's rate of 31.3 cents.

Because of a "deferred effect" built into the utility's tariff mechanism, which calculates rates based on average fuel costs from three months prior, the July price hike is a delayed reflection of peak energy costs recorded during March, April, and May.

Company officials warned that because the geopolitical situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile, residents should brace for further monthly increases in the fuel surcharge throughout the summer.

To help customers absorb the price hikes, HK Electric is heavily promoting its Smart Power Services.

Since 2019, the utility has allocated more than HK\$420 million toward smart energy-management programs, subsidy schemes, and low-carbon initiatives designed to lower energy bills for residential and commercial customers alike.

Smart tech and off-peak EV charging to help households cut costs

Following the completion of its Smart Meter Programme, over 600,000 households and businesses across Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island can now track their electricity usage in real-time.

By utilizing the HK Electric mobile app, customers can monitor consumption, estimate upcoming bills, and set alerts that trigger notifications when electricity use reaches a preset limit.

Additionally, to assist the growing number of electric vehicle owners, HK Electric has introduced a Residential Electric Vehicle Time-of-Use Tariff Scheme.

The initiative offers discounted electricity rates for charging EVs at residential car parks during off-peak hours, helping drivers manage energy costs while easing demand on the power grid.

Tariffs slashed by 60pc for low-income families and subdivided units

To protect vulnerable communities from rising energy costs, HK Electric is offering significant targeted relief under its Concessionary Tariff Scheme.

Eligible low-income families, elderly residents, people with disabilities, single-parent households, and the unemployed who receive Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) will receive a 60 percent discount on their first 200 units of electricity each month, alongside a waiver on deposits and minimum charges.

Subdivided unit households are also eligible for an annual relief subsidy of HK\$1,000 per family.

Earlier this year, the company distributed HK\$200 cash coupons to 10,000 financially strapped families and provided free energy-efficient induction cookers and electric water heaters to underprivileged homes to help reduce gas reliance and improve indoor safety.

Free audits and upgrades subsidies extended to SMEs and Residential Buildings

For the business sector, HK Electric is continuing to provide free energy audits for commercial buildings to help enterprises identify potential areas for conservation.

Through the Energy-efficient Equipment Subsidy Programme, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can apply for financial assistance to replace outdated, high-consumption appliances with highly efficient, green alternatives.

Furthermore, the Smart Power Building Fund is offering financial subsidies to help building owners of older residential complexes on Hong Kong Island upgrade communal infrastructure, such as retrofitting shared lighting systems, heavy-duty air conditioning units, and older elevators with modern, energy-saving models.

Detailed information regarding eligibility, applications, and energy-saving tips is available on the official HK Electric Smart Power website.