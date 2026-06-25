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CUHK head Dennis Lo awarded honorary medical science doctorate by University of Cambridge, first in HK

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5 mins ago
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Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, vice-chancellor and president of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), was conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Medical Science by the University of Cambridge on Wednesday, becoming the first Hong Kong scientist to receive the honour.

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Lo said receiving the degree at his alma mater was deeply meaningful, as it was at Cambridge that he embarked on his journey as a clinician-scientist.

"This recognition will further strengthen my resolve to chart a new path for CUHK under Strategic Plan 2026–2030, which will deepen intercultural connections, foster international partnerships, and position the University as a global hub for innovation and collaboration," Lo said.

He has also been appointed a Benefactor Bye-Fellow of Emmanuel College, Cambridge, in recognition of his support for the college's postdoctoral research initiatives.

Lo is globally renowned for pioneering non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and liquid biopsy. His breakthrough research has revolutionized prenatal screening worldwide, benefiting over 100 million pregnant women across more than 100 countries.

He joined CUHK in 1997 after completing his education at the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. Since becoming president of the Hong Kong Academy of Sciences in 2022, he has actively promoted the local research ecosystem and strengthened scientific collaboration between Hong Kong, the mainland, and the global community.

His contributions have been widely recognized in the mainland, including the inaugural Future Science Prize in Life Science, which is regarded as China’s Nobel Prize, and the Fudan–Zhongzhi Science Award as the first Chinese recipient.

At the international level, Lo has also garnered numerous accolades, including the Thomson Reuters Citation Laureate, the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences, the Royal Society of London’s Royal Medal in biological sciences, the Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award, and the Jiménez-Díaz Lecture Award.

The honorary doctorate from the University of Cambridge underscores Lo’s contributions to global medicine and highlights international recognition of Hong Kong’s scientific research prowess, CUHK said.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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