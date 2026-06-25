Local innovation takes center stage as ten winning start-ups crowned at HKTDC pitching showcase

Ten pioneering Hong Kong start-ups have secured top honors at the ninth edition of Start-up Express, the flagship entrepreneurship development programme organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

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The annual final pitching showcase, which concluded on Thursday, saw twenty finalists go head-to-head before a panel of prominent investors and business leaders.

The ten winning ventures predominantly specialize in smart city solutions, green technology, and health tech, highlighting a strong momentum within the local ecosystem to translate cutting-edge scientific research into commercial, everyday applications.

In addition to the main honors, BioZein Technology Corporation Limited secured the ESG Award for its outstanding focus on sustainability and social impact, while Homing Therapeutics Limited won the hearts of the audience to walk away with the My Favourite Start-up Award.

Following their success at the final pitch, the ten selected start-ups are set to join a series of targeted domestic and international trade missions and business events organized by the Trade Development Council.

These curated delegations are designed to help the early-stage companies build operational capabilities, raise brand awareness, establish strategic connections, and secure vital funding from global partners and venture capital firms.

The program has a robust track record of helping local entrepreneurs find commercial success overseas.

According to the chief technology officer of Entoptica—a quantum vision-science venture that won last year's competition—participating in the initiative allowed them to secure funding to advance clinical trials and expand production.

Most notably, a Trade Development Council-led trip to the Consumer Electronics Show in the United States in January enabled them to connect with major global manufacturers and sell two prototype products for one hundred thousand US dollars each, far exceeding their original sales expectations.

The ten winning start-ups of the 2026 cohort are:

Alpha AI Technology Limited

BioZein Technology Corporation Limited

GABES Limited

Hay-koze Limited

Homing Therapeutics Limited

Muuse Limited

O-Spheres Limited

PetWell HK Limited

PregnaSense Co. Limited

Pyramid AI Limited

The rise of these high-potential ventures aligns with a broader boom in local entrepreneurship.

According to judges at the event, the quality of entries continues to improve annually, particularly in how effectively founders are integrating artificial intelligence into viable business models.

This trend is backed by government data showing that the total number of start-ups in Hong Kong reached a record high of more than five thousand two hundred last year, representing an eleven percent increase year-on-year.

In addition to supporting home-grown talent, the Trade Development Council continues to position Hong Kong as a critical regional launchpad for global entrepreneurs.

The fifth edition of Start-up Express International will be held during Entrepreneur Day in December, offering overseas winners from Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region the resources needed to establish operations in Hong Kong and use the city as a gateway to capture broader business opportunities across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.