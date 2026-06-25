Custody battle Intensifies for Hong Kong girl in Sweden as local court moves to transfer rights to foster arents

The legal battle over "Lily"—a young Hong Kong girl at the center of the "Save Lily" campaign—has reached a critical juncture, with Swedish authorities moving to permanently transfer her custody to a local couple despite an active deportation order back to Hong Kong.

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Speaking to Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard in the early hours of Thursday, Lily's parents, Tsang and Kwan, revealed they have been notified by the Swedish Migration Agency that communications have opened with the Chinese Embassy in Sweden regarding Lily’s repatriation. However, the agency confirmed there is still no concrete plan in place to return her to Hong Kong.

Court proposes closed-door custody transfer

The parents disclosed that they recently received documents from the Norrköping District Court indicating that the court is currently processing an application to transfer Lily’s custody to a Swedish foster couple.

According to the court documents, the tribunal has proactively proposed handling the case strictly through written submissions without holding a public hearing.

Local social welfare authorities have consented to this arrangement and are petitioning the court for both an emergency and permanent transfer of custody.

Social services cite lack of local care arrangements

The Linköping Social Welfare Bureau argued in the documents that transferring custody to the Swedish foster parents is in Lily's best interest.

They noted that the child has lived with her Swedish foster family for two years and has fully integrated into local life.

Given that her biological parents reside long-term overseas, social workers deemed the prospects of a family reunion to be highly limited.

Furthermore, the social welfare bureau pointed out that the Chinese Consulate has requested DNA testing to verify parentage before arranging to receive Lily.

The bureau argued this requirement reflects a lack of adequate preparation and immediate care arrangements on the Hong Kong side.

Parents decry delay and strain on family bonds

Tsang and Kwan strongly criticized the ongoing delays, pointing out that the deportation order has remained unexecuted for 21 months.

They argued that this prolonged limbo violates Lily's rights as a Chinese citizen and permanent resident of Hong Kong, while systematically alienating her from her biological family.

The parents urged Swedish authorities to honor a final deportation ruling issued by the Swedish Migration Court of Appeal on September 13, 2024.

That judgment concluded that having Lily cared for in her place of origin, Hong Kong, would be more beneficial in the long run for her cultural identity, language development, and future connection with her parents and relatives.

They also cited previous assessments from the Swedish Migration Agency, which suggested that family members or residential care homes in Hong Kong would likely be fully capable of meeting Lily's needs.

The parents are appealing to the Swedish government to expedite the deportation order and are urging the Hong Kong Immigration Department to exercise discretion to help facilitate their daughter's swift return.