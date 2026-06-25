Kai Tak Sports Park to host first flag-raising ceremony for July 1 handover

To celebrate the 29th anniversary of the HKSAR's establishment, Kai Tak Sports Park will hold its first-ever flag-raising ceremony on July 1 at Central Square.

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The ceremony will be conducted at 10.45am, with the national flag and regional flag to be raised by the Hong Kong Army Cadets Flag Guard, while students from Po Leung Kuk Lam Man Chan English Primary School will perform the national anthem.

A public viewing area will be open for citizens to witness the event, hoping to enhance citizens' sense of national identity and belonging, and jointly celebrate the handover.

In addition to the flag-raising, the venue will feature free sports experience workshops from 12pm to 4pm near Gate F of the Kai Tak Stadium. Visitors can try fencing, tennis, karate, volleyball, fascia stretching stick exercises, and more at no cost.