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Nominations open for Hong Kong Volunteer Award 2026 with new focus on family and impact-driven corporate giving

NEWS
59 mins ago
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The officiating guests — Mrs Janet LEE, Wife of the Chief Executive, Hong Kong SAR, Volunteer‑in‑Chief & Honorary Patron (second right); Mr LEUNG Wang Ching, Clarence, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, HKSAR (second left); Ms Elsie Tsang, Executive Manager of Charities (Children & Youth in Families) for the Trust, The Hong Kong Jockey Club (far left); and Ms Melissa Kaye Pang, Chairman, Agency for Volunteer Service — officiate at the Launch Ceremony of the Hong Kong Volunteer Award 2026.
The officiating guests — Mrs Janet LEE, Wife of the Chief Executive, Hong Kong SAR, Volunteer‑in‑Chief & Honorary Patron (second right); Mr LEUNG Wang Ching, Clarence, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, HKSAR (second left); Ms Elsie Tsang, Executive Manager of Charities (Children & Youth in Families) for the Trust, The Hong Kong Jockey Club (far left); and Ms Melissa Kaye Pang, Chairman, Agency for Volunteer Service — officiate at the Launch Ceremony of the Hong Kong Volunteer Award 2026.

Hong Kong has officially launched applications for its flagship annual volunteering showcase, marking its fifth anniversary with a fresh push to inspire intergenerational community service and elevate the standards of corporate social responsibility. 

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Under the theme "Volunteering Beyond Boundaries," the Hong Kong Volunteer Award 2026 is calling on individuals, families, businesses, and community groups to transcend age, industry, and geographical limits to foster a more compassionate society. 

Co-organized by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Agency for Volunteer Service, the widely recognized initiative receives key backing from the "JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER" Project, which is funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

To encourage families to bond through giving back, organizers have introduced the first-ever JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER Family Volunteer Award. 

This new category aims to promote intergenerational volunteering, nurture family cohesion, and establish a lasting culture of care that begins at home and extends into the wider neighborhood.

In tandem with the new family category, the award scheme has revamped its Corporate Volunteer Award to move beyond simply measuring volunteer hours. 

Under a new evaluation framework, businesses will now be assessed on the overall quality, strategic planning, innovation, and measurable social impact of their community programs, encouraging companies to develop more meaningful and creative partnerships.

Members of the public, schools, estates, and businesses have until August 31, 2026, to submit their applications and nominations, while the deadline for the Caring School Awards is extended to September 30, 2026. 

Detailed criteria and application portals are available on the official event website.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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