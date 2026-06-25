Filipino helper claims $250,000 in discrimination case after alleged dismissal due to cancer

A 38-year-old Filipino domestic helper who was diagnosed with stage-three cervical cancer is seeking more than HK$250,000 in compensation after allegedly being dismissed by her employer.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Equal Opportunities Commission previously filed a District Court claim on her behalf against her former employer, alleging disability discrimination and seeking damages for loss of income, emotional distress and medical expenses.

The worker, identified as Baby Jane Teodoro Allas, died in 2021. The case is now being pursued by her sister, Mary Ann Allas Pereira, as estate administrator.

A District Court assessment hearing was held on Thursday (Jun 25), with the defendant, Jamil Bushra, absent from court.

Mary Ann told the court that the sisters had a close relationship. She said Baby Jane was diagnosed with cervical cancer in February 2019 and received a termination letter days later, citing her illness as one of the reasons.

She said her sister became deeply distressed after the dismissal, often crying, losing her appetite and isolating herself, and that she would sometimes check her breathing out of concern.

Mary Ann said her sister, who supported five children in the Philippines, was later granted a visitor visa to remain in Hong Kong while pursuing labor proceedings.

A documentary produced by the Hong Kong Federation of Asian Domestic Workers Unions was shown in court, in which Mary Ann said they would “fight back” against the employer.

Witness Jessica Cutera, who allowed Baby Jane to stay at her home after the dismissal, said the former helper had been left without food support and remained in distress. She said she also helped cover some expenses and became emotional while giving evidence.

The court was told that the defendant had not appeared in proceedings, including failing to pay an earlier Labor Tribunal award of HK$30,000.

The judge adjourned the case and will hand down a decision on damages by September 25.