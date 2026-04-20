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NEWS

Thunderstorms and cooler weather set to hit Hong Kong this week

NEWS
48 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong is set to brace for showers, thunderstorms, and a drop in temperature starting this Thursday (Apr 23) as a cold front gradually approaches the coast of southern China.

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According to the Hong Kong Observatory, a southerly airstream will bring hot conditions to the city on Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to reach a high of around 30 degrees Celsius.

However, the forecaster warned that a trough of low pressure currently affecting central China is expected to intensify and develop into a cold front in the coming days.

Under the influence of the associated northeast monsoon, weather conditions are expected to deteriorate, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Temperatures across Guangdong are also forecast to fall in the latter part of the week. The Observatory’s nine-day forecast indicates that Hong Kong’s minimum temperature will drop to about 22 degrees on Thursday, before dipping further to around 21 degrees in the following days.

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